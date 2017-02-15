1 Contender Battle Royal Next Week on Smackdown, Goldberg & Owens Bicker on Twitter

|
|
|
[Previous Article]
- [Next Article]
- [Contact Author]
|
- With #1 contender Randy Orton refusing to wrestle WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, it was announced last night that Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan has announced that there will be a Battle Royal next week on the show to determine the #1 contender to the title. The participants were not announced but for those wondering, the plan remains for Orton and Wyatt to face off at WrestleMania 33.
- Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens recently exchanged jabs on Twitter, further building towards their match at Fastlane on March 5. The exchange can be seen below:
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more
|
Search rajah.com: