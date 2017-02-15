1 Contender Battle Royal Next Week on Smackdown, Goldberg & Owens Bicker on Twitter

Sponsored Links

With #1 contender Randy Orton refusing to wrestle WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, it was announced last night that Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan has announced that there will be a Battle Royal next week on the show to determine the #1 contender to the title. The participants were not announced but for those wondering, the plan remains for Orton and Wyatt to face off at WrestleMania 33.





Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens recently exchanged jabs on Twitter, further building towards their match at Fastlane on March 5. The exchange can be seen below: Morons.... — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017 Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017 Keep diggin' that hole kid.... RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a ... https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017 Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017



