#1 Contender Battle Royal Next Week on Smackdown, Goldberg & Owens Bicker on Twitter

  • With #1 contender Randy Orton refusing to wrestle WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, it was announced last night that Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan has announced that there will be a Battle Royal next week on the show to determine the #1 contender to the title. The participants were not announced but for those wondering, the plan remains for Orton and Wyatt to face off at WrestleMania 33.

  • Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens recently exchanged jabs on Twitter, further building towards their match at Fastlane on March 5. The exchange can be seen below:


