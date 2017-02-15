Short-Term Plans for Chris Jericho, News on the 'Festival of Friendship'

Sponsored Links

The short-term plan for Chris Jericho is to keep him off TV for at least two weeks, selling the injuries he suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens.





Jericho was originally expected to wrestle Sami Zayn at the WWE Fastlane event for the US title, but storylines were re-written due to Seth Rollins' injury. Rollins was penciled in to take on Samoa Joe, but with him sidelined, Joe will now battle Zayn and Jericho at this time is not expected to wrestle at the event. Fastlane takes place on March 5.





Sources tell us that Chris Jericho was heavily involved in the planning of the 'Festival of Friendship' including suggesting the name of the magician and some of the details on at least one of the tricks that were performed.



