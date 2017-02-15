Mick Foley Recalls Braun Strowman Getting Scolded By Vince McMahon

Submitted by Matt Boone on February 15, 2017 - 12:26pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

Vince McMahon takes his verbiage rules seriously.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley spoke about a recent incident that led to Strowman getting chewed out by McMahon during an appearance on Lilian Garcia's "Making Their Way To The Ring" podcast.

"I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot," Foley recalled. "Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it's not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it?"

Foley pointed out that he would have called it the exact samee thing -- a title shot.

"You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title MATCH. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there."

McMahon over the years has banned such phrases, including title, as he prefers championship.

Check out the complete interview at iTunes.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.