Mick Foley Recalls Braun Strowman Getting Scolded By Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon takes his verbiage rules seriously.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley spoke about a recent incident that led to Strowman getting chewed out by McMahon during an appearance on Lilian Garcia's "Making Their Way To The Ring" podcast.

"I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot," Foley recalled. "Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it's not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it?"

Foley pointed out that he would have called it the exact samee thing -- a title shot.

"You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title MATCH. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there."

McMahon over the years has banned such phrases, including title, as he prefers championship.

