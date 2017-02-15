Vader Updates Fans On His Health: "As I Enter My Final Days ..."

Vader took to social media on Tuesday to provide his fans an update on his serious health condition.

The legendary pro wrestler wrote, "As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time."

Back in November of 2016, Vader was given a diagnosis from doctors that gave him two years to live.

Prayers and thoughts go out to the wrestling legend.



