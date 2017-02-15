Drew's Reviews: WWE 205 Live Results (2/14/17) - TJ Perkins vs Neville

Sponsored Links



Drews Reviews: The debut of Gran Metalik

Hello again 205 Live fans, and welcome to the latest edition of Drews Reviews! The

main event this week is a one on one, non title matchup that has TJ Perkins squaring

off with the self proclaimed "King Of The Crusierweights", and WWE Crusierweight

Champion, Neville. Neville is on his way to a title defense against "The

Extraordinary Gentleman" Jack Gallagher at the WWE PPV Fastlane, so it will be

interesting to see if Gallagher gets involved in any way. We'll also see the 205

Live in ring debut of the Crusierweight Classic finalist Gran Metalik, who will no

doubt have a serious impact on the division, and take the show to the next level. On

top of all of that, there is the return of a former Crusierweight champion! But

before we get into this weeks show, as usual, here's the RAW rebound brought to you

by Drews Reviews!

The Raw Rebound

JACK GALLAGHER vs NOAM DAR

Gentleman Jack Gallagher made his way to the ring with his umbrella, William III, as

the announcers talked about his win in last weeks fatal 5 way elimination match on

205 Live. The bell rang and the two tied up. Wrist lock and head lock combination by

Gallagher followed by reversal by Dar. Gallagher regains the advantage, and delivers

a few offensive moves. Noam Dar then nails Gallagher with a powerful kick in the

shin and takes control as he tries to keep "The Extraordinary Gentleman" down on the

mat. The two would eventually make their way to a standing position, and Gallagher

tried to gain the upper-hand again, but couldn't quite get it. This is followed by

more offense from Dar, and a pin attempt as Alicia Fox looked on, smiling and

clapping for "The Scottish Supernova". From out of nowhere Gallagher begins to pick

up steam and delivers a huge head butt to Dar, followed by a running drop kick in

the corner for the 1-2-3.

After the match, some pyro went off, and Nevilles music played. He walked out to the

stage area, but stopped to stare angrily at Gallagher, and raise the WWE

Crusierweight Championship at him, as Gallagher looked on from the ring.

AKIRA TOZAWA vs ARIYA DAIVARI

Tozawa made his way out to he ring, as The Brian Kendrick joined the announce team

for the match. Kendrick is here to watch his "protege". Kendrick further explained

himself, as Tozawa did his yells to get the crowd going(Ah! Ah!). The bell rings,

and the match is underway with the two exchanging some offensive moves. They

exchanged some huge chops to the chest a few times before Tozawa tricked Daivari,

and slapped him. Tozawa kept control from there and went on the offensive before

missing an attempted move in the corner, and Daivari pinned him for a near fall.

There were a few more big moves and another pin attempt, as Daivari was well in

control. Tozawa would spark up with a standing head scissors and blasted Daivari out

of the ring. Tozawa did a few yells, and some crazy faces, and dove between the

ropes straight into Daivari out on the ringside area. The two would make their way

back into the ring, and Akira Tozawa hit "The Persian Lion" with the snap suplex

into a bridge for the 1-2-3. When the match was over The Brian Kendrick stood, and

clapped for his so called "protege", as Michael Cole pointed out that Akira Tozawa

hasn't even acknowledged Kendrick.

That was the RAW Rebound for this week, up next 205 Live!!

A video package aired to kickoff the show, recapping last weeks main event that saw

Jack Gallagher become the number one contender to the WWE Crusierweight Championship

that's currently owned by Neville. There were also some clips from last nights

encounter on RAW after Jack Gallaghers match. A pyro display went off, and the

announce team of Mauro Ranallo, Corey Graves, and Austin Aries welcomed us to

Anaheim, California. They talked up tonight's main event, and the debut of Gran

Metalik. Noam Dar made his way out the rim with his girlfriend, Alicia Fox. He has

the nights first match.

NOAM DAR vs ???

"You can't handle this played", and former Crusierweight champion Rich Swann made

his way out to the ring.

Analysis: Good to see Rich Swann back after getting a bit banged up and having to

sit out a few weeks. The fans in attendance were happy to see him back, and so am I.

Before the match could start, Rich Swann grabbed the mic, and said that tonight is a

very special night because he's back. He said the day is also special because today

is Valentine's Day, and he wants to dedicate the match to a very special woman.

"That woman is Alicia FOOOX". He then proceeded to tell Alicia Fox she "can't handle

this".

Analysis: I'm gunna pass on reporting if she can "handle this" or not.

The bell finally rang, and the match is underway, as the two tied up in the corner.

Dar held Swann in a few different variations of an armbar, as Swann tried to battle

out. Swann then flipped out of it, and gained the advantage, as he went to work on

the arm of Dar to return the favor. Swann did his running flip off the ropes over

Dar, and dropped him with a big drop kick to the chest that drove Dar to the

outside. The referee started the 10 count, and made it to a count of 8 before Dar

made his way back into the ring. Dar then took a massive kick to the spine from

Swann that drew many "oooh's" from the WWE Univere. Swann stayed in control, before

being kicked off the top ropes by Dar. Dar would then start dancing for some reason

because he was proud of his work, as it looked like he could be on his way to

victory. He then went back to work and scored a quick pin fall attempt for a 2

count, followed by another. Dar started to get frustrated because he couldn't keep

the resilient Swann down. Dar put the former champ into a hold and said "Alicia Fox

is mine daddy". Dar kept on before Swann sparked up and delivered a massive round

house kick to the head of the "Scottish Supernova". Both men were down at this

point, but they started to make their way back up. Swann started to take control but

caught in an ankle lock by Dar. Swann reversed and threw Dar out onto the floor

again. Swann made his way out to the floor, but Dar used his girlfriend as a shield.

Both men got back in the ring, and delivered a huge shot to the back of the head of

Swann. Dar then threw Swann from corner to corner, before taking just a second to

long and getting caught by a boot from Swann. The boot was followed with a

Frankensteiner out of the corner that put Dar down on the mat. Swann climbed to the

middle rope, and delivered his incredible inside-out Phoenix splash for the 1-2-3.

Analysis: wow that was a real nice match! Again, I'm glad to see Rich Swann back so

soon after reportedly being banged up after the match with Neville at the Royal

Rumble. He's a real fan favorite at this point. Also how about Noam Dar? The guy

consistently goes out there and does good work! He's only in his early 20's, and as

long as he keeps his head on straight he will go far.

Interview with TJ Perkins and WWE Crusierweight Champion Neville

They were interviewed on the big screen by Corey Graves who was at the announcers

table. Neville says that TJ Perkins is a former Crusierweight champion who defeated

31 other men in the Crusierweight Classic, but none of them were him. Perkins said

the reason Neville wasn't in the tournament is because his "ankles are made of

glass". Perkins said he put the division on the map, and Neville told TJP he took a

back seat when the real champ came in. Neville to Perkins, "you're not on Neville's

level", and Perkins wonder why Neville was rhyming. From there Perkins says "your

arrogance is gunna be your downfall... you'll keep saying no one is on your level,

until one day someone is." Perkins followed it up with a big line where he said to

Neville, " You went from dominant NXT champion to... Were you even on RAW before the

Crusierweight division?" That angered Neville as he replied "mark my words, by the

end of tonight, you're going to regret saying that" and the segment ended.

Analysis: Woo! That was a real bold move by TJP to question if Neville was ever

actually on RAW, since Neville was mostly irrelevant there. The line about Nevilles

ankles being made of glass is because Neville was out with an ankle injury suffered

on a simple baseball slide attempt gone wrong. I wonder if Neville has more in store

for TJP than just an intended win over the first ever Crusierweight champion?

A video package aired for the debuting Gran Metalik, as he was shown speaking in

Spanish with subtitles. He said he's here to show he's one of the best, and his

different moves astound people. He said he's gunna take advantage of being on 205

Live, and says "the best is here". He made his way out to the ring to a big ovation,

and the luchadore is officially on the 205 Live scene.

GRAN METALIK vs DREW GULAK

The bell rings, and Gulak starts off the match by deriving a massive drop kick to

Metalik, sending him into the corner. Gulak then started to stomp as Metalik, as he

was down, and stunned. Gulak realigned in control until Gran Metalik went for a

handspring backflip off of the ropes, and into a missed clothesline attempt. Metalik

went for another move off of the ropes, but slipped a bit. The slip allowed Gulak to

go back on the offensive, and gave him time to go to work on the luchadore. Gulak

threw Metalik across the ring, and into the corner, but Gulak took just a bit to

long, and caught a kick immediately followed with a chop. Metalik then went to the

top rope for an arm drag, and started to show why he's the "King Of The Ropes". Head

scissors take down, and Gulak is tossed to the ringside area. Metalik starts to dive

on the outside, but Gulak gets up to soon. Gulak came back into the ring, and went

back on the attack to keep Metalik grounded. They made their way back up, and

Metalik regained the advantage by catching Gulak in an arm drag takedown, then

applying a hold to the arm of Gulak to control the pace of the match. Metalik would

then go for a double springboard into a move attempt, but Gulak blocked it. A

baseball slide drop kick followed, and sent Metalik to the outside. They both make

it back into the ring, where Gulak makes the match's first pin attempt for a 2

count. Gulak went back to work with a "Gory Special", and into another pin attempt

on Metalik. Gulak ran at Metalik in the corner, but missed some attempted offense.

Metalik would then delivers a huge forearm, and then a cross body onto Gulak.

Metalik would then nail Gulak with a kick that sent him back out to the ringside

area, before running and leaping from out of the ring, and onto Gulak. Back in the

ring, Gran Metalik sets up for his finishing move, the "Metalik Driver", and nails

it for the 1-2-3, picking up the win in his 205 Live debut.

Analysis: And there you have it folks, Gran Metalik is here! It did take him a

minute to get going since Drew Gulak is no pushover, but once Metalik started to

pick up some steam he really started to show just how much fun watching him will be.

Nice touch to add in a tribute to the Guerrero family with that "Gory Special. The

move was done as a tribute to former WWE Crusierweight champion(during the first

attempt at the division), and oldest division champion of all time, Chavo Guerrero,

who passed away recently. Classy stuff!

There was a backstage segment that followed the match that showed Akira Tozawa

packing up and leaving the locker room area. Before he could make it out, he was

interrupted by The Brian Kendrick. Kendrick began explaining to Tozawa what a

protege is, and offered Tozawa to be his protege. Tozawa responded "NO!", followed

by Kendrick saying there must be some sort of communication problem since Tozawa

doesn't speak english. Tozawa to Kendrick, "I understand. I don't like you." You

could hear the WWE Universe in the background doing Tozawas yell(Ah! Ah!) as the

segment ended.

Analysis: The whole thing was just a reason to show that Tozawa can speak English,

and pretty well at that. That's a good reason in my book because I sure didn't

expect that, and neither did the crowd, as they got a bit hyped for Tozawa after he

said he didn't like Kendrick.

NEVILLE vs TJ PERKINS

This is a non title match. No pre-match handshake between the two. The bell rang,

and the two stared each other down a bit before tying up. Take down by Perkins on

Neville, and a wrist lock applied to the champ. Perkins would hold on to the arm and

wrist, as Neville just could not escape. Neville would eventually counter, and put

Perkins in a hammerlock. Neville would then blast TJP with a forearm to the face, as

Neville gained control momentarily. Perkins went back on the offensive and scored a

near fall off of a springboard cross body off the ropes. Neville tried to toss

Perkins Perkins outside once, before succeeding when he tossed Perkins out of the

ring flapjack style, and out to the floor. Neville would go on the attack at the

ring side area, and then climb to the top rope. He then nailed Perkins with a

missile drop kick for a near fall. An angered Neville would then start to go to work

on TJP, and beat him in and outside of the ring. Neville then tossed Perkins back

into the ring for a second pin attempt. A few stomps, and a headlock later, and

Neville is well in control at this point. Perkins began to fight out, but Neville

blasted him in the ribs, and brought him back down to the mat. Neville set up for a

top rope move, but missed and rolled through before being caught by a neck breaker

from Perkins. Neville rolled out of the ring, but was soon met with a top rope-floor

dropkick by Perkins. Perkins tossed Neville back into the ring, and did a

springboard into a ddt for the 1-2-NO!! Perkins statues in the attack, and nearly

ripped Nevilles arm off before got back up, and then found himself down again in

armbar applied by TJP. Neville showed some impressive strength by reversing the arm

bar when he picked Perkins up, and dropped him with a sit out powerbomb. Both men

were down at this point, and the referee began to count to 10. Both guys made it

back to their feet and exchanged blows. Perkins set up for a detonation kick, but

Neville rolled out of it. Neville made it out, but then caught a huge roundhouse

kick from Perkins. Perkins went on the attack in the corner, and set up for a top

rope move. Neville got up, and looked for a superplex on TJP, but got thrown off the

top rope. TJP tried to jump off the ropes and onto Neville, but caught in a position

similar to the "Styles clash". Perkins somehow found his way out, and nearly caught

Neville for a surprise win with a near fall. Neville would apply the double arm bar

from there, and TJP tapped out.

After the bell, Neville held on to the arms a bit longer, and Jack Gallagher came

out to make the save. But Neville fought him off and threw Gallaghers umbrella back

up to the entrance curtain. Gallagher came from behind and delivered 3 uppercuts,

and a huge head butt. Neville rolled out of the ring hurting, and left, as Gallagher

put the WWE Crusierweight championship belt over his shoulder.

Analysis: It was a pretty good match, as most would expect from these 2 guys.

Neville held on to the hold after the bell because he said he wanted to make TJP

regret the comment from earlier, and he did. It seemed like every thing Neville did

to Perkins was with that comment in mind. Perkins looked strong I defeat, and

Gallagher made his presence felt by standing tall to end the show.

Well, that's all for this weeks show folks.

comments/thoughts/suggestions at [email protected]. Have a safe week out

there!