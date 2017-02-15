Vince, Linda and the Entire McMahon Family Visit the White House (Photo)

-- Earlier today, the entire McMahon extended family visited the White House for Linda McMahon‘s confirmation as Small Business Administration chief.

-- Below is a pic of the family with Vince, Linda, Stephanie, Shane, Paul Levesque (Triple H), Marissa (Shane's wife), Shane's three boys and Stephanie's three girls.

Thanks to rajah.com reader Chris Dodson for sending it in



