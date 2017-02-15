WWE Live Event Results (2/13/17) - Oakland, CA

Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:
2/13 WWE SmackDown Live Road to WrestleMania House Show Results from
Oakland, CA
- The Advertised card for the show was Cena vs Styles for the WWE Title, Ambrose
vs Corbin for the IC Title and Orton vs Harper with Wyatt as the "Special
Enforcer". Tonights show is the aftermath from Elimination Chamber, due to Bray
Wyatt winning the WWE World Title last night, the was card changed up a bit and
the following matches were Cena /Harper vs Wyatt/Orton, Ambrose defended his IC
Title in a Fatal 4 Way that included AJ, Miz and Corbin.
Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Uso’s
(Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) and Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) to retain their Titles
following a Grand Amplitude on Tyler for the win. Very good opener to get the crowd
excited and Alpha received a nice reaction and Rhyno and Slater had good pops.
Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins following a Spin Out Powerbomb. Typical Hawkins
match as Crews dominated from start to finish.
Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor (w/Viktor) following a Tilt A Whirl Powerslam. Mojo had
the crowd into it and behind him, Although Viktor interfered few times during
match.
Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin when Dean pinned Miz
following a Dirty Deeds to retain the IC Title. Good back and fourth action with
near falls and Baron dominated most of the match as he targeted Ambrose. Miz played
his great usual heel role and Styles did what he does best by putting on a great
performance. Ambrose and Styles were over and Miz and Baron received heat.
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & SmackDown Woman's Champion Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss,
Natalya & Carmella (w/James Ellsworth) All of the ‘babyface’ women were greeted with
decent pops from the crowd. The new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi put up an
impressive performance in this match. Also at one point of the match, James
Ellsworth tried to interfere but Nikki Bella knocked him out.
Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto following a Superkick. There were 'Lucha! Lucha!"
chants throughout this match. Kalisto and Ziggler delivered a decent back-and-forth
bout with Ziggler gaining the advantage.
- They announced the Tag Team Main Event is up next and The WWE Champion Bray Wyatt
and Randy Orton came out together followed by Luke Harper to his own music then
Cena . This match wasn't announced earlier in the night as it just kind of happened
as each made their ring entrance. Unexpected match with Cena teaming with Harper
against Orton and Wyatt but with Harper wrestling Orton last night and feuding with
both of Them it made sense.
Tag Team Match
John Cena & Luke Harper defeated WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton when
Cena pinned Orton following the AA. Cena received the best pop of the night. Orton
also had a big pop along with Wyatt during his ring entrance. In this action-packed
tag team contest, the brand new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt rarely wrestled inside the
ring as Orton went back and fourth with Cena and Harper throughout the match. It
will be interesting to see how The Orton vs Wyatt match at WrestleMania will take
place.
- Overall solid show with a hyped up crowd all night and even with Monday Night Raw
going on at the same time, the Oracle Arena was more than half full.
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more