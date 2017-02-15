WWE Live Event Results (2/13/17) - Oakland, CA

Sponsored Links



2/13 WWE SmackDown Live Road to WrestleMania House Show Results from

Oakland, CA

- The Advertised card for the show was Cena vs Styles for the WWE Title, Ambrose

vs Corbin for the IC Title and Orton vs Harper with Wyatt as the "Special

Enforcer". Tonights show is the aftermath from Elimination Chamber, due to Bray

Wyatt winning the WWE World Title last night, the was card changed up a bit and

the following matches were Cena /Harper vs Wyatt/Orton, Ambrose defended his IC

Title in a Fatal 4 Way that included AJ, Miz and Corbin.

Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Uso’s

(Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) and Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) to retain their Titles

following a Grand Amplitude on Tyler for the win. Very good opener to get the crowd

excited and Alpha received a nice reaction and Rhyno and Slater had good pops.

Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins following a Spin Out Powerbomb. Typical Hawkins

match as Crews dominated from start to finish.

Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor (w/Viktor) following a Tilt A Whirl Powerslam. Mojo had

the crowd into it and behind him, Although Viktor interfered few times during

match.

Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin when Dean pinned Miz

following a Dirty Deeds to retain the IC Title. Good back and fourth action with

near falls and Baron dominated most of the match as he targeted Ambrose. Miz played

his great usual heel role and Styles did what he does best by putting on a great

performance. Ambrose and Styles were over and Miz and Baron received heat.

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch & SmackDown Woman's Champion Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss,

Natalya & Carmella (w/James Ellsworth) All of the ‘babyface’ women were greeted with

decent pops from the crowd. The new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi put up an

impressive performance in this match. Also at one point of the match, James

Ellsworth tried to interfere but Nikki Bella knocked him out.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto following a Superkick. There were 'Lucha! Lucha!"

chants throughout this match. Kalisto and Ziggler delivered a decent back-and-forth

bout with Ziggler gaining the advantage.

- They announced the Tag Team Main Event is up next and The WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

and Randy Orton came out together followed by Luke Harper to his own music then

Cena . This match wasn't announced earlier in the night as it just kind of happened

as each made their ring entrance. Unexpected match with Cena teaming with Harper

against Orton and Wyatt but with Harper wrestling Orton last night and feuding with

both of Them it made sense.

Tag Team Match

John Cena & Luke Harper defeated WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton when

Cena pinned Orton following the AA. Cena received the best pop of the night. Orton

also had a big pop along with Wyatt during his ring entrance. In this action-packed

tag team contest, the brand new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt rarely wrestled inside the

ring as Orton went back and fourth with Cena and Harper throughout the match. It

will be interesting to see how The Orton vs Wyatt match at WrestleMania will take

place.

- Overall solid show with a hyped up crowd all night and even with Monday Night Raw

going on at the same time, the Oracle Arena was more than half full.