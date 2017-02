Sponsored Links

Alberto Rodriguez (aka Alberto Del Rio, Alberto El Patron) and Paige are finally expected to get married this spring. Schedule permitting, the duo are expected to tie the knot sometime in May.





Jim Ross recently wrote that he has heard from his sources that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame by none other than John Cena. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



