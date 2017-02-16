News on Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Smackdown's Rough Travel Schedule This Weekend

Sponsored Links

Samoa Joe starts wrestling non-televised live events for the Raw brand this weekend, likely wrestling Sami Zayn.





Finn Balor is being advertised for the upcoming European tour in May. At this point, he is still expected to be available for Wrestlemania 33 in April, but it remains to be seen if he will be booked into a match. Some of the Smackdown brand wrestlers are quietly grumbling at the extensive travel needed for their upcoming schedule that began this week and concludes next week.





The brand was in Anaheim, CA for this week's Smackdown then heads up to Canada for house shows in Edmonton and Saskatchewan on Saturday and Sunday before heading back down to California again for a house show in San Diego on Monday and Smackdown in Ontario on Tuesday.



