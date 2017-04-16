Video: Mick Foley Announces Special One-Night GM Role For Indy Promotion

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley appeared via video during Saturday's "Over The Top Wrestling: Scrappermania III" show to announce that he will be coming to the promotion for a special one-night appearance.

"The Hardcore Legend," fresh off of his gig as WWE RAW General Manager, will return to an authority-figure role for the one-time appearance scheduled on August 5th.

Check out Mick Foley making the announcement via the following tweet released by FloSlam.tv:



