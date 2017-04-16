Mauro Ranallo Returns To MMA Announcing At Rizin FF 5 In Japan

Mauro Ranallo returned to broadcasting this weekend when he called the action at the Rizin FF 5 MMA event. The show took place in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena, and he was broadcasting with MMA pioneer Frank Shamrock. Ranallo and Shamrock are no strangers as they used to call Strikeforce events together on Showtime until the company was purchased by the UFC in 2013.

Ranallo has been relatively inactive on Twitter after leaving WWE television, but he took the opportunity to thank the MMA community for their support in a Tweet this morning.

Mauro is not expected to return to WWE television despite his contract not expiring until this summer, and WWE is reportedly working on a settlement and release offer with him.

