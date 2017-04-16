Booker T On JBL Bullying Stories: "Bullying Goes Away When You're A Grown Man"

Sponsored Links



Booker T recently discussed the alleged situation between JBL and Mauro Ranallo on his Heated Conversations radio show and the "fire JBL" chants on SmackDown. Booker said that a lot of people love and respect Mauro, and the stories have triggered a "flash mob" of backlash against JBL. He added that he still likes Mauro even though Mauro "unfollowed" him on Twitter, but that he took issue with some of fellow ex-WWE announcer Justin Roberts' stories about JBL.

Booker also took issue with the term "bullying" being applied to the locker room in WWE. "I think [bullying] pretty much goes away when you're a grown man and you're able to take up for yourself and throw hands, or go and talk to someone," Booker said. "Say 'hey, I don't feel like I'm being treated right with this commentator, maybe you need to move me somewhere else otherwise there could be problems.' [...] But I don't think the "bullying" rule should fall under grown men having an issue with each other."

He mentions that he came up in the business around The Steiner Brothers, The Nasty Boys, and Brian Pillman, and if one of them had messed with him he would have settled it himself.

Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts recently released an autobiography detailing his experiences with JBL. It should be noted that Mauro himself hasn't publicly made any allegations against JBL.

