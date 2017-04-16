Justin Roberts Says He Was Blindsided By The Pitfalls Of WWE, Talks JBL/Mauro

Sponsored Links



Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts says that he was "completely blindsided" by the pitfalls of working for the biggest wrestling company in the world. In a recent interview with PressBox, Roberts recalled that he had heard about some performers' reputations, but didn't realize what the "culture" in WWE would be like. Roberts says that WWE management neglected to try resolving his issues with JBL, and even encouraged and stood behind the alleged bullying.

"[WWE management] enjoyed hearing the stories of what went on," Roberts said of his backstage issues. "At that point, I knew that's just how it is; there's nothing I can do about it. So do I want to leave and be away from it, or since I worked so hard to get here, do I want to make the most of it and hope that eventually it."

When asked about the media coverage of Mauro Ranallo's alleged issues with JBL, Roberts indicated that his autobiography might be partly responsible. In his autobiography, Roberts recalled several unpleasant experiences with JBL.

"There's speculation about what happened, and then at the same time, this book -- which covers a lot of positive things, as well -- has the story about JBL from 2003, which is a long time ago, but it had never been told," Roberts said. "Everybody has heard JBL bullying stories, but now that this book has come out and people read about the type of stuff that went on, I think it gives them more of an idea that this could be a real thing."

You can read his entire interview at PressBoxOnline.com.

- Backstage News On Another Top Star Returning To TV, Plans For Triple H, More