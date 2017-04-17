Alexa Bliss Reveals Goals For RAW, Wanting Women To Headline WrestleMania

Sponsored Links



Former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Yahoo! Sports for an interview after being moved over to the RAW brand during WWE's recent "Superstar Shakeup."

During the discussion, Bliss spoke with Yahoo! about her goals now that she will be performing on Monday nights for the red team instead of Tuesday nights for the blue team.

"A year from now I hope that I have been able to become Raw Women's Champion," said Bliss. "I would love to be able to hold both titles within a year, I think that would be an awesome opportunity."

Bliss continued, revealing other goals, including wanting to see women in the headline spot at a future WrestleMania pay-per-view.

"I'd really like to see our women in the main event at WrestleMania," said Bliss. "I know it's kind of considered a future thing and no one knows if it'll ever happen, but in my mind, it's going to happen and hopefully within a year."

Bliss concluded, "Hopefully in a year I'll be women's champion and have taken this division by storm."

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at Yahoo.com.