Bruce Prichard Speculates Fans Haven't Seen Last Of The Undertaker

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard weighed-in on The Undertaker Farewell talk during the latest episode of his podcast, Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, speculating that the WWE Universe may not have seen the last of "The Phenom" inside the squared circle.
While discussing Undertaker's farewell segment after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month, the former "Brother Love" commented:
