Bruce Prichard Speculates Fans Haven't Seen Last Of The Undertaker

Sponsored Links



Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard weighed-in on The Undertaker Farewell talk during the latest episode of his podcast, Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, speculating that the WWE Universe may not have seen the last of "The Phenom" inside the squared circle.

While discussing Undertaker's farewell segment after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month, the former "Brother Love" commented:

"I thought it was apropos and I cried like a b*tch. It was a nice ending of a chapter if you ask me, but I don't think it's over. Eventually, yes, I do [think Undertaker will wrestle again]. I'm saying short of being wheeled down to the ring in a wheelchair, that we've not seen the last of The Undertaker in the ring. Now, he would argue with me on that and say 'no, that's it,' but you never say 'never' in this business and The Undertaker and that character will live on forever and I think he could still go out and have a match. It may not be what it was 25 years ago, but by God, he'll go out and the people will be behind him just as much as they ever were."

Check out the full episode of "Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard" at MLWRadio.com.

H/T: WrestlingInc.com