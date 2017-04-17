Batista On Jimmy Kimmel Tonight, Lynn Reflects On WWE Coaching Gig (Video)

Sponsored Links



- Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (Batista) will join other members of the cast for the sequel to the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" movie as guests on tonight's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC. The new film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5th.

- As noted, former ECW and WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn served as a guest coach recently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. In the following released by WWE via their official YouTube channel over the weekend, Lynn reflects on the gig.