WWE News: Finn Balor Injury Update

Sponsored Links



-- Finn Balor is in Columbus, OH - the site for tonight's Raw - and is scheduled to undergo concussion testing, according to a report at pwinsider.com.

-- Balor suffered a concussion last week on Raw after taking a stiff shot to the head from Jinder Mahal and has been sidelined since, as WWE pulled him from all their weekend house shows.

-- He will not be able to return to in-ring action until he passes the concussion testing, but the fact that he is at Raw is fairly promising.