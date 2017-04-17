News on WWE Raw & Smackdown PPVs in June and July

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 17, 2017 - 4:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- To clarify WWE's PPV schedule over the next few months, after Payback later this month, WWE will be holding two PPVs in June (one Raw, one Smackdown) and then two again in July before August's SummerSlam.

-- WWE Extreme Rules for the Raw brand on June 4 in Baltimore, MD is confirmed as is WWE Money in the Bank for Smackdown on June 18 in St. Louis, MO. Beyond that, the rumored WWE Bad Blood and WWE Battleground are unconfirmed but expected to be held on 7/9 in Dallas, TX and 7/23 in Philadelphia, PA.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.