News on WWE Raw & Smackdown PPVs in June and July

-- To clarify WWE's PPV schedule over the next few months, after Payback later this month, WWE will be holding two PPVs in June (one Raw, one Smackdown) and then two again in July before August's SummerSlam.

-- WWE Extreme Rules for the Raw brand on June 4 in Baltimore, MD is confirmed as is WWE Money in the Bank for Smackdown on June 18 in St. Louis, MO. Beyond that, the rumored WWE Bad Blood and WWE Battleground are unconfirmed but expected to be held on 7/9 in Dallas, TX and 7/23 in Philadelphia, PA.