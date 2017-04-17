Backstage Update on Kurt Angle's Return; WWE Trying to Paint JBL as a Face

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 17, 2017 - 4:29pm
-- Kurt Angle has not undergone any physicals with WWE and according to sources, he is not expected to anytime soon. WWE has refrained from discussing any specifics regarding an in-ring return and we're told the reason for this is because if Angle does return, WWE isn't really looking for it to happen until next year's WrestleMania.

-- On last week's Smackdown, we heard the reason Mojo Rawley put on JBL's hat while celebrating is because it was WWE's subtle attempt to portray JBL as a face in light of the bullying controversy that is all over the news.



