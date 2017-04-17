The Revival's Dash Wilder Injured at Live Event; Expected to Miss Two Months

Sponsored Links

-- The Revival's Dash Wilder suffered a fractured jaw over the weekend during an NXT live event and will be sidelined around eight weeks, reports WWE.com:

“On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan," NXT medical personnel Dr. Jeff Westerfield told WWE.com. "The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks.”



