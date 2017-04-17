The Revival's Dash Wilder Injured at Live Event; Expected to Miss Two Months

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 17, 2017 - 5:30pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- The Revival's Dash Wilder suffered a fractured jaw over the weekend during an NXT live event and will be sidelined around eight weeks, reports WWE.com:


“On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan," NXT medical personnel Dr. Jeff Westerfield told WWE.com. "The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks.”



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.