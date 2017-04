Sponsored Links

-- From WWE.com: Braun Strowman’s callous and horrific attack last week on Roman Reigns was one of the most destructive acts in the history of Monday Night Raw. After severely injuring The Big Dog in that onslaught, what’s next for The Monster Among Men? We'll hear from Strowman when Raw comes on the air at 8/7 C on USA Network. -- WWE also officially announced that Seth Rollins will go one-on-one with Samoa Joe at Payback on April 30, live from San Jose, CA.



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more