Cewshcast Wrestling Weekly 4/17/17

Submitted by Cewsh on April 17, 2017 - 11:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links


This week on the Cewshcast, your three pugnacious hosts talk about the two big issues of the week, the JBL bullying fiasco and Katsuyori Shibata's potential retirement after his brain injury. Those are some heavy damn topics, but luckily there's plenty more to talk about, from the awesome debut of Drew McIntyre to a brand new round of Cewshcast trivia! Can you name every IWGP Champion?

Don't forget to like and subscribe on iTunes!





unnamed (7)

CewshReviews.com



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.