Cewshcast Wrestling Weekly 4/17/17

Sponsored Links



This week on the Cewshcast, your three pugnacious hosts talk about the two big issues of the week, the JBL bullying fiasco and Katsuyori Shibata's potential retirement after his brain injury. Those are some heavy damn topics, but luckily there's plenty more to talk about, from the awesome debut of Drew McIntyre to a brand new round of Cewshcast trivia! Can you name every IWGP Champion?

Don't forget to like and subscribe on iTunes!