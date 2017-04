Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced a six-pack challenge match on tonight's Smackdown LIVE, the winner of which will face whomever comes out on top in the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton title match at WWE Payback.

-- The competitors in this match will be: Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal.