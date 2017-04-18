Updated Card for WWE Payback

-- On Raw tonight, WWE announced three new matches for Payback to take place later this month on April 30 in San Jose, CA. The updated lineup is now:
- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title)
- Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE US Title Match)
- Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)
- The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (WWE Tag Team Title Match)
- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Title Match)
- Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
