Updated Card for WWE Payback

-- On Raw tonight, WWE announced three new matches for Payback to take place later this month on April 30 in San Jose, CA. The updated lineup is now: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title)

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE US Title Match)

Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (WWE Tag Team Title Match)

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Title Match)

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman



