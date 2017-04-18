Updated Card for WWE Payback

-- On Raw tonight, WWE announced three new matches for Payback to take place later this month on April 30 in San Jose, CA. The updated lineup is now:

  • Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title)
  • Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (WWE US Title Match)
  • Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)
  • The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (WWE Tag Team Title Match)
  • Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Title Match)
  • Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
  • Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman


