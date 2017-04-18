WWE Smackdown Preview: Six-Pack Challenge, Kevin Owens, Women's Division, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the preview for tonight's Smackdown, courtesy WWE.com:

Six-Pack Challenge to determine No. 1 contender to WWE Championship

The battle features some of SmackDown LIVE’s newest arrivals mixing it up with the brand’s established Superstars, as Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal and Erick Rowan battle for the right to challenge Orton. Who will earn the biggest opportunity of their career?

Kevin Owens seeks to prove he is the “Face of America”

WWE.com has learned that KO has issued the first-ever “Face of America Open Challenge” for tonight’s edition of SmackDown LIVE. Will anyone step up to answer the Canadian brawler’s call for competition and prove Owens wrong?

How will the Superstar Shake-up affect Team Blue’s Women’s Division?

It’s time to get down to business in the wake of the Shake-up, and there’s no doubt that the newcomers will have their eyes on Naomi and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Who will be next to try and dethrone the titleholder?

Will SmackDown’s newest arrivals continue to impress?

Shinsuke Nakamura and “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger have quickly become favorites of SmackDown LIVE fans, though The King of Strong Style has drawn the ire of Dolph Ziggler. Will the newcomers continue to impress as they settle in on Team Blue?