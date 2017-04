Sponsored Links

-- Last night's Raw scored an overall 3.33 million viewers for the 3+ hour show. While down from last week's "Superstar Shakeup" Raw, this is a pretty strong figure as it's higher than what the show was getting before WrestleMania. -- Hourly numbers: * Hour 1 - 3.405 million

* Hour 2 - 3.469 million

* Hour 3 - 3.165 million



