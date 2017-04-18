Hardy Boyz Reportedly Going to be Using "Broken" Gimmick on WWE TV

Sponsored Links



-- The plan with the Hardy Boyz in WWE is that eventually they will start using the "Broken" gimmick/characters, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The situation is being held up at the moment because WWE and Anthem have not worked out a deal on the gimmick, but the expectation is that it will happen soon and after that, WWE will transition them into their new characters.

-- The main reason for this is because WWE officials realize that trying to push the Hardys with their old characters isn't going to last and they also want to capitalize on merchandise related to the Broken gimmick.