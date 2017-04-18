Baron Corbin's Push; Rumor on Winner of Tonight's Six-Pack Challenge

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Baron Corbin is being groomed for a significant push later this year. Meltzer went on to add that Corbin and Braun Strowman are the two guys who have been singled out as receiving pushes and in fact, Corbin was earmarked for an even bigger push than Strowman.

-- According to a report at Sportskeeda, Jinder Mahal is expected to win the six-pack challenge tonight on Smackdown Live. However, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio, that he "can't imagine Jinder winning." Meltzer added that the only match that really makes sense is Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton but with Mojo Rawley being pushed hard, that is also a possibility.