New Name for Shining Stars; Bollywood Boyz Debut on Smackdown

-- The Bollywood Boyz made their debut on Smackdown Live last night, interfering in the six-pack match to help Jinder Mahal win and become the #1 contender for the WWE title after Payback. The duo - real life brothers - Gurv and Harv Sihra - have been wrestling in NXT for the last six months but are likely on Smackdown on a permanent basis now and possibly could form an alliance with Mahal.

-- The Shining Stars appear to have a new name. On last night's Smackdown, commentators referred to the team as "The Colons" and they are also referenced by that name on WWE.com