Jinder Mahal to Lead a Stable with Now Renamed "Singh Brothers"; Why Jinder Won

-- According to sportskeeda.com, which seems to have the scoops when it comes to Jinder Mahal, WWE will be creating a new faction/stable that will be led by Mahal and will also include Gurv and Harv Sihra.

-- The Sihras were previously known as the "Bollywood Boyz" but have been renamed and will now be called "The Singh Brothers" moving forward.

-- Also, it seems the reason WWE is pushing Mahal and had him win the six-pack challenge is that they are hoping that his push will help them in the India market, which is one of their areas of concentration in 2017 and into 2018.