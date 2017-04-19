Jinder Mahal to Lead a Stable with Now Renamed "Singh Brothers"; Why Jinder Won

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 19, 2017 - 1:41pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

-- According to sportskeeda.com, which seems to have the scoops when it comes to Jinder Mahal, WWE will be creating a new faction/stable that will be led by Mahal and will also include Gurv and Harv Sihra.

-- The Sihras were previously known as the "Bollywood Boyz" but have been renamed and will now be called "The Singh Brothers" moving forward.

-- Also, it seems the reason WWE is pushing Mahal and had him win the six-pack challenge is that they are hoping that his push will help them in the India market, which is one of their areas of concentration in 2017 and into 2018.



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.