The Tuesday, April 18th episode of WWE SmackDown Live drew 2.544 million viewers, down 18 percent from last week's show. Last week's edition of SmackDown Live finished with 3.105 million viewers for the "Superstar Shakeup" special. This week's SmackDown Live show finished number six in viewership for cable television on Tuesday night.



