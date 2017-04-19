Different Angles of Ring Collapse on Raw, Wyatt/Orton a Non-Title Match?

-- On WWE.com's preview for Payback, it appears the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt "House of Horrors" match could actually be a non-title match. There is no mention of a title defense or championship anywhere in the preview, and it would also be consistent with why WWE has not attempted any sort of explanation on what would happen should Wyatt - a Raw superstar - win the WWE title - a Smackdown championship.

-- WWE released the following footage of Monday's ring collapse, offering up several different angles, including a couple that weren't shown on TV.



