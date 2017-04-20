Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Surgery; Simon Gotch Wrestling Under New Name

Sponsored Links



-- Mick Foley underwent successful hip replacement surgery yesterday. He has been written off of WWE TV as a result and there are no plans for him to return at this time. Foley tweeted the following:

Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery! pic.twitter.com/xHeiUZs5Th — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

-- Former WWE wrestler Simon Gotch has a new name - Simon Grimm, as revealed by two new t-shirts he launched at his new store on Pro Wrestling Tees. Grimm, has yet to announce any plans regarding his wrestling future but the fact that he has changed his name, makes it very likely that he plans to continue wrestling either with another company or on the indie scene.