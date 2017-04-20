More on Corbin's Push Later This Year; WWE Looking to Change Him Up

Sponsored Links

As noted before, Baron Corbin is in line for a major push later this year. In fact, he is expected to be involved in a title program - likely with Randy Orton - for the latter half of 2017 when some of the bigger shows take place.





There's also been discussion in changing him up, possibly with new music and the company is also evaluating other ways they can revamp him before his storyine with Orton. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



