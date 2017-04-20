Nakamura Taking Cena's Place on Smackdown; Why WWE Has Him Wrestling Dark Matches

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 20, 2017 - 1:36am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]



Sponsored Links

  • Shinsuke Nakamura has basically been taking the place of John Cena on Smackdown, wrestling dark matches after the live program ends. He has been one of the brand's key babyfaces and is expected to stay in that role moving forward.

  • One of the main reasons WWE has him wrestling on dark matches is because the hope is that he is enough of a draw (like Cena) to keep the crowd from leaving before the 205 Live show begins.

    Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.