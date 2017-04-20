Details on Who Bobby Roode's "Glorious" Theme Was Originally Intended For

|
|
|
|
- While it was already known that the song "Glorious" was not originally written for Bobby Roode but for another wrestler whose identify was a mystery up until now. Details have emerged that have identified that wrestler as Shinsuke Nakamura.
- The story goes that Nakamura was pitched the song but turned it down, feeling that it didn't fit his character. As a result the song was just "sitting there" and Roode was given it and it's ended up making his career while Nakamura's current music - which he ended up having a great deal of influence over - ended up working better for him anyway.
- The fact that both their music has gotten over so well has allowed WWE to get them to tone their in-ring work down as both Roode and Nakamura are almost 40 years old.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
