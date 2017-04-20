Details on Who Bobby Roode's "Glorious" Theme Was Originally Intended For

Sponsored Links

While it was already known that the song "Glorious" was not originally written for Bobby Roode but for another wrestler whose identify was a mystery up until now. Details have emerged that have identified that wrestler as Shinsuke Nakamura.





The story goes that Nakamura was pitched the song but turned it down, feeling that it didn't fit his character. As a result the song was just "sitting there" and Roode was given it and it's ended up making his career while Nakamura's current music - which he ended up having a great deal of influence over - ended up working better for him anyway.





The fact that both their music has gotten over so well has allowed WWE to get them to tone their in-ring work down as both Roode and Nakamura are almost 40 years old.





