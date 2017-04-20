Steve Austin Reveals Reason He Was Not at WrestleMania; Denies Any Problems with WWE

Sponsored Links

The reason Steve Austin was not at wrestleMania 33 was because he was in the process of selling his ranch in Tilden, TX. The 2,100-acre "Broken Skull Ranch" is now with another owner but Austin has retained rights to the name which means the new owners will be calling it something else.





Austin also indicated that reports that he's at odds with WWE are completely false and his absence at WrestleMania were only due to scheduling issues with the ranch and his other commitments. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



