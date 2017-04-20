Spoiler: NXT World Title Main Event For NXT TakeOver: Chicago Set

Sponsored Links



On Wednesday evening, WWE taped multiple future episodes of NXT TV at their home base at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. During the taping for the episode scheduled to air on the WWE Network on May 3rd, the main event for the next NXT TakeOver special was made official.

At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Bobby Roode will defend his NXT World Championship against Hideo Itami in the headline bout on the card.

Itami won the right to challenge Roode for the title by defeating Roderick Strong in a number one contender match that will air as part of the aforementioned 5/3 show.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago is scheduled to air live on the WWE Network from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Join us here on Saturday, May 20th for live results coverage of the show.

For a complete recap of the NXT TV tapings from Wednesday evening, click here.