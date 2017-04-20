The Young Bucks Talk Hardy Boyz/TNA Issues, ROH Ladder Match

Sponsored Links



Veteran pro wrestling tag-team stars The Young Bucks recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" blog about their ladder match against The Hardy Boyz at the ROH: Supercard of Honor event earlier this month and the battle between The Hardyz and Impact Wrestling over the use of their "BROKEN" characters.

Regarding the ladder match Nick and Matt Jackson had with Jeff and Matt Hardy at the ROH pay-per-view, The Young Bucks offered the following comments.

Nick Jackson: "We are better than any other team in the world. We are bigger than tag team wrestling. We are The Young Bucks. We're our own brand and our own genre. We've become larger than any active team, and we did it all on our own–without the help of a billion dollar wrestling company. No one is bigger or better than the machine, but we are definitely the best tag team of the last decade. I say that with confidence because our body of work does the talking. The four of us all climbed ladders and actually brainstormed ideas. We all kind of came up with it while standing 10 feet high."

Matt Jackson: "We climbed the ladders in an empty building and the idea sparked. We thought it was a perfect way to end the story."

As far as the legal battle between The Hardy Boyz and Impact Wrestling over the "BROKEN" characters, the decorated tag-team tandem offered the following take.

Nick Jackson: "I was very upset. This feud was supposed to go on until possibly June and they pretty much screwed up their whole deal with the Hardys, which is why we had to jump start the whole angle."

Matt Jackson: "We were definitely disappointed they tried to do that. We took it very personal because not only were they taking aim at our good friends, but it was also affecting our segments. It ended up being fine, because we worked around it, but it was definitely agitating."

Check out the complete Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" blog interview with The Young Bucks at SI.com.

