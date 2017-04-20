Jim Cornette Addresses Perception He Doesn't Like Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Sponsored Links



Fresh off of his performance as the man who inducted the legendary Rock 'N' Roll Express into the WWE Hall Of Fame during the induction ceremony held as part of WrestleMania weekend earlier this month, Jim Cornette appeared as a guest on "The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling" podcast.

During the interview, "The Louisville Lip" addressed the perception that he is not particularly fond of current WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

"Once again everyone said that Cornette must be hanging himself in his closet and slitting his wrist because they are so successful," said Cornette during his recent appearance on the podcast. "Which is ridiculous. Kevin Steen (Owens) and El Generico (Sami Zayn) were both pains in the asses to deal with. It was the 80/20 principle where you spend 80 percent of your time dealing with 20 percent of your talent's problems. Part of it is that they are French Canadian and I'm sorry but French Canadians in wrestling have always been pains in the ass except for Pat Patterson. But part of it was we are paying them to play professional athletes on television so Steen, we'd like you to lose some weight, f*cking buy some new clothes and f*cking trim your beard up and look a little neater. El Generico a television company has just bought the promotion you work for so we'd like you to be able to do interviews instead of being a mute and we'd like you to take the God damn mask off ( I didn't even broach that with him) because OH MY GOD it would have been like I sodomized his f*cking mother if I would have said take the mask off. But you've got a French Canadian muslin with red hair trying to play a Luchador and nobody understood it."

Cornette continued, "When people that are paying you ask you to do and get a long a little better and son of a gun we just found out that Ring of Honor wasn't paying them enough money because when somebody comes along and pays them more money they do what we asked them to do and as a result they are tremendously successful. I never said that they were f*cking horrible wrestlers. We made Steen the World Champion for a f*cking year, we tried to sign Generico to another contract but that is when he had the WWE sniffing around him so he wouldn't do it so we didn't use him. Everybody said "oh God damn" Cornette has run these guys off...well no. I just wanted them to be more accessible to a wider audience. Now when they have done everything I had asked them to do they are now superstars, imagine that? Wouldn't you know who won the pony."

"I never said that (once again) they were bad wrestlers and they couldn't get over," said Cornette. "I said they ain't getting over unless they do certain things and tweak what they've already got. They've done that and they have been successful. They've never embarrassed the business by beating up grade school children or having matches with blow up dolls. Kenny Omega (I've said this about him) I don't care if he discovers the cure for cancer in his spare time, brings Lou Thesz back from the grave and stretches him in a shoot..he is still a piece of sh*t that should never be in the business because he had matches with nine year old girls and blow up dolls. I don't care how good he is. I don't have any time for him, don't want to look at him, don't want to hear about him and if I had complete control over pro wrestling I would have Dan Severn go and beat the f*ck out of him and leave him laying in a f*cking ditch."

Check out the complete Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast featuring the interview with Jim Cornette at Podomatic.com.

