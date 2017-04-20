Spoilers: Two More World Title Matches Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Sponsored Links



As noted, Bobby Roode vs. Hideo Itami for the NXT World Championship was announced as the main event for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago special in May during the NXT TV tapings held on Wednesday evening at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

During the tapings, which cover the episodes of NXT TV airing on the WWE Network on May 3rd, May 10th and May 17th, two additional World Championship matches were made official for the upcoming live special.

Joining Roode-Itami on the lineup for the event, which takes place live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, May 20th, is a Fatal-4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship, with Asuka defending against Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross, as well as a ladder match for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships, with The Authors Of Pain defending against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

For a complete recap of the NXT TV tapings from Wednesday evening, click here.

Join us here on 5/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Other News: Former WWE Attitude Era Star Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Him In Wyatt Family