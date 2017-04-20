Charlotte Talks Being Moved To SmackDown Live In Superstar Shakeup

Sponsored Links



Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sporting News about being shifted from the RAW brand to SmackDown Live in the recent WWE Superstar Shakeup.

"I've established myself on 'Raw,' so I feel moving to a different brand, the pressure of reestablishing myself with a whole new group of women and figuring out where my character goes on SmackDown," said Charlotte. "I can't speak for the other women on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' but I know, for myself, personally, the minute I left 'Raw' Monday night I said to myself 'SmackDown' is the women's division that you're gonna want to be on."

Charlotte continued, "That's my mindset. Yes, competition is in full effect because that's kind of the point of having two brands. Obviously, I want both brands to do well but I'm just that competitive."

"I want the 'SmackDown' women to do extremely well," said the new SmackDown Live Superstar. "Let's see what we can do."

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at SportingNews.com.

