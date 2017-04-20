Backstage Report on WWE Officials Thoughts on Dean Ambrose

-- When Miz cut a promo on Dean Ambrose earlier this week on Raw calling him a "disgrace" and "lazy and complacent", there might actually be someone within WWE management who actually thinks that about Ambrose.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, usually when words like that are used in a promo, often it is direction coming from the top so it's fair to wonder if that's how officials potentially view Ambrose.



