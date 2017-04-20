Kevin Owens Likely to Get Long Run as US Champ; Plans for the WWE Title

Sponsored Links

Kevin Owens is likely to get a long run as the United States Champion and with his "Face of America" gimmick being pushed.





AJ Styles was originally planned to move to Raw but was replaced at the last minute by Bray Wyatt. WWE had pencilled in for Orton and Wyatt to feud into the summer but with the change, it's likely that Styles will end up feuding with Orton in a face-vs-face storyline before WWE pushes Baron Corbin as their top heel and into the title picture. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



