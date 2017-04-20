Scheduled Raw/Smackdown Matches for Euro House Shows Reveal Some Possible Feuds

Sponsored Links

The lineups for the European house shows in May for Raw are: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose vs. Miz and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Emma.





For the Smackdown brand Euro house shows, the lineup is Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Naomi vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Carmella, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan.





Both brands will also have multi-team tag team title matches.



