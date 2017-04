Sponsored Links



Thanks to betwrestling.com for compiling and sending this in. These are simply current odds so interpret them however you want

Who will be the next Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns -250

Braun Strowman +175

Finn Balor +400

Samoa Joe +700

Seth Rollins +700

Bray Wyatt +1000

Dean Ambrose +1500

Jeff Hardy +1500

Matt Hardy +1700

The Miz +1700

Chris Jericho +2000

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300

Kurt Angle +5000

Triple H +5000

Who will be the next WWE Champion?

Baron Corbin +100

AJ Styles +200

Kevin Owens +200

Shinsuke Nakamura +350

Jinder Mahal +500

Sami Zayn +500

John Cena +1000

Dolph Ziggler +1500

Rusev +1500

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300