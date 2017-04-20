Hardys & Reigns Off Weekend House Shows; Chyna Documentary Trailer, more

Sponsored Links



-- The Hardy Boyz are off of house shows this weekend due to a prior commitment where they will be competing at the House of Hardcore events on 4/21 and 4/22. As reported before, WWE is allowing the brothers to honor all their remaining indie bookings.

-- Roman Reigns is also off of house shows this weekend and has been taken out of advertising as well. This is different than last week when he was still being promoted but ended up not wrestling. Of course, the reason for his absence this weekend is likely due to the death of his brother.

-- WWE has appointed a new VP and GM of WWE India, Sheetesh Srivastava. The timing is interesting with WWE pushing their brand in India and also with Jinder Mahal being crowned the new #1 contender for the WWE title.

-- Here is the trailer for the upcoming documentary on Chyna, titled "Wresting with Chyna"