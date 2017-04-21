WWE Apparently Has No Future Plans for Paige

Sponsored Links

WWE currently has no plans for Paige in any storylines moving forward even after she is recovered from neck surgery.





The likely reason for this is because all that has happened with her video/picture leaks as well as her association with Alberto El Patron, the most recent incident being Alberto's Periscope videos where he continually insulted Triple H and WWE.





The only thing that could really change her standing in WWE's eyes is The Rock's upcoming movie about her, but it's also fair to wonder if Paige herself wants to even come back. Returning to WWE in a full-time capacity would no doubt affect her relationship with Alberto as she would be traveling on the road every week.



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more