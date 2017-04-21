Vader Collapses In Ring After Match In Japan (Photo), Vader Comments[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author]
Wrestling legend Vader collapsed following a match held in Japan on Thursday evening.
After working a six-man tag-team match alongside Keiji Muto and AKIRA against the trio of Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu and Shiro Koshinaka at Kurakuen Hall in Tokyo, a ceremony was held for Fujinami. During the ceremony, which was held live in the ring, Vader fainted.
Following the incident, the wrestling legend who recently revealed that doctors have given him two years to live due to heart issues, took to social media to comment on the situation. According to Vader, it was the fact that he was dropped on his head during the six-man tag-team match and not his heart complications that led to his passing out in the ring.
Check out Vader's tweets on the subject below. Also below is a photo from social media that shows him shortly after he collapsed in the ring.