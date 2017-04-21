Vader Collapses In Ring After Match In Japan (Photo), Vader Comments

Sponsored Links



Wrestling legend Vader collapsed following a match held in Japan on Thursday evening.

After working a six-man tag-team match alongside Keiji Muto and AKIRA against the trio of Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu and Shiro Koshinaka at Kurakuen Hall in Tokyo, a ceremony was held for Fujinami. During the ceremony, which was held live in the ring, Vader fainted.

Following the incident, the wrestling legend who recently revealed that doctors have given him two years to live due to heart issues, took to social media to comment on the situation. According to Vader, it was the fact that he was dropped on his head during the six-man tag-team match and not his heart complications that led to his passing out in the ring.

Check out Vader's tweets on the subject below. Also below is a photo from social media that shows him shortly after he collapsed in the ring.

last night the first match for Fujinamis 45th anneversary show in Tokyo Sold out Did the opening spot with Fujinami I dropped on my head — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017

It had absolutely nothing to do with my heart but rather my head&Yes i did collapse in fact I was out cold thank uforld jap Wrest i love it — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017