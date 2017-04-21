Damien Sandow Talks Future In Wrestling, Creating Miz Stunt Double Character

Sponsored Links



Former TNA and WWE Superstar Damien Sandow (Aron Stevens) was the guest on a recent episode of Sean "X-Pac" Waltman's "12360" podcast and spoke about his recent TNA departure and future in the wrestling business in general.

"I assure you the boots are not burnt. You know, will I ever lace them up again? I don’t know, and see one of the things is like I’m a very transparent person especially with the fans," said Stevens. "You know I’m not going to lie and say oh I’ll be back. You know I don’t know if I’ll be back maybe I will maybe I won’t you know, but the one thing is I miss the interaction with the fans. I miss the crowds and I miss being able to kind of like entertain, you know? Just put these weird twists on characters I genuinely do miss that, but again where I’m at in life right now it’s just kind of taken me in a different direction ... not to say that I won’t end up in a ring again."

Additionally, Stevens spoke with Waltman about the origins of his popular Miz Stunt Double character during his WWE run.

"I remember Tyson Kidd of all people who is a good buddy of mine and an awesome guy, he goes, "Did you just put the figure four on the invisible man when Miz did?" I go, "Yup." He goes, "That was the greatest thing I’ve seen on the show in a long time." And I just said, "Well you know what ... watch next week."

Stevens continued, "After a couple weeks like Vince (McMahon) was like, "Well I noticed you are mimicking Miz?" "Yup." "Do whatever you want if it gets too overboard I'll pull you back. And I just went, "Okay."

Check out the complete 12360 Podcast above or at iTunes.